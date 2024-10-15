Kanye West's Divorce Rumors with Bianca Censori Allegedly Timed to Deflect from Major Lawsuit

Kanye West is alleged to have strategically orchestrated rumors surrounding a possible divorce between him and wife Bianca Censori to divert attention from the high-profile legal case filed against him by his ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.

The "Donda" rapper was rumored to be on the verge of a divorce last week, following less than two years of marriage to the 29-year-old architect due to reports of their growing apart.

However, shortly after these speculations arose, the pair was spotted displaying affection in Tokyo, seemingly indicating they were still united in their marriage.

Recent reports indicate that there are suspicions among those with insider knowledge that the elaborate scheme was orchestrated as a last-ditch effort to divert attention away from allegations that West had allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted Pisciotta at a gathering hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is facing legal proceedings for charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, "Kanye is concerned that his new lawsuit will drag him down to Diddy's level and he has been speaking to his legal reps."

They added, "He is paying attention to what is going on with Diddy and some believe that the publicity stunt was a way of overshadowing the details of the harrowing lawsuit."

In the latest legal filing by Pisciotta, fresh allegations of sexual harassment have emerged against West, adding to the existing lawsuit.

Despite Pisciotta's claims, West has vehemently denied all allegations, dismissing them as unfounded.

Kanye & Bianca Censori spotted together in Tokyo today 👀🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/V1LvyskhTH — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) October 8, 2024

READ MORE: Kanye West Sued Over Drugging and Sexual Assault Claims at Diddy Party

In a recent legal development, the ex-OnlyFans personality and social media influencer, previously employed as Kanye West's Chief of Staff at Yeezy between 2021 and 2022, initiated legal action against him in June.

According to Pisciotta, the rapper's Yeezy headquarters served as a space where he indulged in his desires, creating a sense of empowerment and safety for West.

The lawsuit also claims that West had a habit of setting up a temporary sleeping area, referred to as a "makeshift bedroom" that typically included a mattress, pillows, and a blanket in a secluded space like a private room or closet.

Furthermore, the lawsuit suggests that West would regularly organize extravagant gatherings, known as his "sex parties" at upscale hotels and purportedly tried to involve Pisciotta in these events.

Censori reportedly participated in and organized sex parties with him. Pisciotta described West's wife as someone available to participate in sex parties as needed.

In addition to exposing his neo-Nazi beliefs filled with hate speech and requiring employees to draw swastikas, the legal action shed light on the extent of his abhorrent views.

West has not yet broken his silence against the new allegations.