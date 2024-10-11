North West Proclaims This Day With Kanye as the 'Best Day Of Her Life'

North West is a celebrity all in her own right. The 11-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's TikToks and unique sense of street style has garnered the world's global attention.

More recently, she's reclaimed her narrative by dawning the cover of "Interview Magazine," telling all in a candid conversation conducted by her superstar mom. In the interview, she shares her distaste for school and paparazzi and love for God and Nicki Minaj. She also proclaims salt and cucumber to be her most coveted daily snack, and names Tyler, The Creator as her fashion inspiration.

The young child star also got sentimental when asked when the best day of her life was. "Maybe in Italy with Dad," she responds. When Kardashian asks her to detail the day, West continues, "It was just us and my siblings, and that's when I really brought them close to God, because we had this house and there was these devil statues, and I was like, 'Mm-mm, mm-mm, no, girl.' I was like, 'We got to pray.' So then I taught Chi and Psalm and Saint how to pray. God really did his thing after."

Ye has more recently strayed from media attention, though rumors have swirled that he and wife Bianca Censori are filing for divorce following only 22 months of marriage. This comes at a time in which his former employees are suing the rap mogul for "wielding his professional status to investigate his ex-wife and spy on his current spouse." While neither party has addressed the separation rumors or lawsuit, his daughter's public praise certainly comes at a strenuous time.

The oldest of the Kardashian-West clan, North has made it a point to lead her siblings through the emotional tribulations of their parents' separation. She's been seen spending quality time with both Kardashian and West, even bonding with stepmother Censori. With plans to one day start her own clothing line and spread the word of God, it's clear she'll only be continuing both of her parents' legacies.