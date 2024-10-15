Why Village People's Victor Willis Approves of Trump Using 'YMCA' at His Rallies -- Despite Not Being a Supporter

Victor Willis, the frontman of the Village People, is no longer upset that Donald Trump is using the group's iconic song "Y.M.C.A." for his rallies.

Willis has opened up about Trump's usage of the song at his rallies and has gone on to say that it has only benefited him over the years.

Speaking to TMZ, he shared that Trump is legally allowed to play "Y.M.C.A." at his campaign rallies since he previously applied for a political use license from Victor's performing-rights organization, BMI. However, he notes that it has only benefited him.

"Trump's use of 'Y.M.C.A.' has greatly benefited the song. For example, when Trump started using 'Y.M.C.A.' the song shot back up to #2 on Billboard's digital chart," he said in a statement to the outlet.

Willis goes on to insist that if he wanted to evoke Trump's license he could since his wife is a lawyer, but he won't be doing that. He did note that despite his approval of Trump using his song, Willis does not support the Republican nominee.

TMZ previously reported that Willis' wife sent Trump a a cease and desist letter after Trump hired a Village People cover band to perform at Mar-a-Lago.

The letter stated at the time that Willis has "tolerated" Trump's use of Village People music in the past, but the concert was crossing the line. As a result, he threatened to sue Trump.

Trump's attorney then spoke out at the time, saying the group should be "thankful" to Trump for using the song.

"I will only deal with the attorney of the Village People, if they have one, not the wife of one of the members. But they should be thankful that President Trump allowed them to get their name back in the press. I haven't heard their name in decades. Glad to hear they are still around," he said.

Despite his disapproval of Trump in the past, Willis now says a lawsuit would be "stupid and just plain hateful." He did note that Kamala Harris is also free to use "Y.M.C.A." if she so wishes to do so.

Trump has previously been spotted using the song at several of his rallies with his most recent one in Pennsylvania.