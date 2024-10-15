Ozzy Osbourne's Former Guitarist, Jake E. Lee, in Intensive Care After Being Shot Multiple Times

Jake E. Lee is alive after being shot multiple times.

The guitarist, who previously worked with rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, was shot multiple times in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 15.

According to the New York Post, Lee is expected to make a full recovery. His representative released a statement about the situation and shared how Lee is doing after the events.

"As confirmed by management, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) was shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas, NV street shooting," the rep said.

"Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover," the statement added.

The statement went on to reveal that the police do not believe that Lee was a specific target in the attacks, rather that this was a random shooting and Lee was the victim of being in the crossfire.

"Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours," the statement said.

"As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time," it concluded.

The guitarist is best known for playing for Osbourne through the '80s before forming Badlands with former Black Sabbath members Ray Gillen and Eric Singer. He later founded Red Dragon Cartel in 2013, with whom he released two studio albums in 2014 and 2018.

However, in a 2018 interview, Lee said that he was bowing out of the music industry because "it's an ugly business."

"But I did start to get a little itchy after 10 years or so. I was kind of jamming with bands every once and a while here in Las Vegas, and eventually, Kevin Churko, the producer, he initially contacted me because he was doing Ozzy's albums ... He also lives in Las Vegas, about what it would take for me to come back and play with Ozzy," he told Eon Music.

The reunion never happened over a reported dispute over writing credits, but Lee returned to making his own music after.