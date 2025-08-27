Travis Kelce's Old-Fashioned Proposal Wins Taylor Swift's Yes — With Her Parents' Blessing

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged. The Kansas City Chiefs star went the traditional route when asking the pop superstar to marry him — including first seeking the blessing of her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

The couple, both 35, announced the news with a romantic Instagram photoshoot on Tuesday, US Magazine said.

In the photos, Kelce is seen down on one knee in a rose-filled garden as Swift beams with joy, showing off a massive diamond ring designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

The vintage-inspired ring is estimated to cost up to $1 million.

Swift added a playful caption to the photos: "Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married."

According to those close to the couple, Kelce planned the entire proposal on his own and wanted it to feel "completely traditional." That meant choosing the ring himself and asking Swift's parents for their permission before popping the question.

"Travis asked Taylor's parents for their blessing," a source confirmed. "It was extremely important to him that her mom and dad were part of the moment."

Swift's Parents Touched by Kelce's Respectful Engagement Gesture

Friends say the move was no surprise, since Kelce had been telling people for months that Swift was the woman he would marry.

According to DailyMail, he often joked about being called "Mr. Taylor Swift" by their inner circle, responding with lines like, "I'll be her other half. I'll be the little lady."

Family approval played a big role in the couple's journey to engagement.

Andrea and Scott Swift, who have always been protective of their daughter, were said to be touched by Kelce's thoughtful gesture. They admired how seriously he took the step of involving them before the proposal.

"This meant a lot to Taylor's parents," an insider explained. "They saw it as a sign of how deeply Travis respects their daughter and their family."

Kelce has spent growing amounts of time with the Swifts since their romance went public in 2023.

From sharing moments at NFL games to joining the family during Scott's recovery from heart surgery, his bond with them has only grown stronger.

While the exact date of the proposal remains under wraps, both families were aware ahead of time and offered their full support.

Kelce's mother, Donna, even shared that everyone in their family adores Swift and that both families "love and respect the other."