Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Sets Off Surge in Antique Cushion Diamond Inquiries

Taylor Swift's engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has fans talking about more than her music. Jewelers say the ring she revealed last week is already shifting what people want to buy.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on Aug. 26. Swift's ring, designed with jeweler Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry, features a large old mine brilliant cut diamond, a style that dates back centuries. The cut, also called an antique cushion, is rarely found in sizes over a few carats.

Taylor Swift's garden photoshoot for Lover in 2019 where she wrote about paper rings & finding her forever person.



Taylor Swift's garden engagement photos in 2025 when she has her big ass ring & her forever person. 💍 pic.twitter.com/sUERcoZRod — ✨ Melissa Enchanted✨ (@MelissaEnchant) August 26, 2025

Ali Galgano, a New York and Greenwich, Connecticut-based jeweler and founder of Serpentine Jewels, said the response was immediate. "Within 24 hours, I received hundreds of messages from clients asking about antique cushions," she told PEOPLE. She added that interest is not slowing down, predicting "demand will likely skyrocket" in the coming months.

i honestly never knew what kind of ring taylor would go for but now that i see it, it’s like oh, of course that’s taylor swift’s engagement ring. it’s so quintessentially her. it’s perfect 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JsT5ay40Gh — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) August 26, 2025

Rare Stone, Different Look

💍| Taylor with her engagement ring 🥰✨ pic.twitter.com/xy7I8nxojA — Taylor Swift Updates ❤️‍🔥 (@swifferupdates) August 29, 2025

Galgano estimates the diamond to be between 7 and 9 carats. Stones of that size, she explained, are "exceptionally rare" because they were cut by hand before modern standards existed. The result is less symmetry but more character. Instead of the sharp sparkle of today's diamonds, these older cuts give off what she called a "softer, more romantic glow."

Some jewelry experts put the value of Swift's ring as high as $5 million. Galgano said the number is less important than the fact that a stone like this is rare. In her view, buyers are tired of lab-grown diamonds that look flawless. "There's something refreshing about an older stone with quirks and imperfections. It feels authentic," she said.

The style may also change how engagement rings are designed. Galgano expects more interest in chunkier bands and in gold settings instead of platinum. Gold, she noted, carries both fashion appeal and financial weight as its value climbs.

Personal Choices Over Big Brands

Another detail setting Swift's ring apart is how it was made. Rather than turn to a major jewelry house, Kelce worked with an independent goldsmith. Galgano sees this as part of a larger trend. "It's about finding a stone that speaks to you, and pairing it with a design that feels distinctly yours," she said.