Tyla Releases Limited-Edition Victoria's Secret Merch After Fashion Show Performance: 'Smart Move'

Tyla has released new merch inspired by her gig at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

On Tuesday, the South African singer, 22, rocked the runway on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the lingerie brand's flagship store in New York City.

Tyla performed a medley of her hit song "Water" and new single "Push 2 Start" as the Angels did the catwalk in stunning looks.

Moments after her performance, Tyla released limited-edition Victoria's Secret T-shirts as part of her new line of merch promoting her new single.

The Tyla x Victoria's Secret Tee comes in black and white color options, and each retails for $40 on her official online shop.

The shirt features a printed photo of Tyla from her "Push 2 Start" cover art. However, a pair of wings has been added to honor her collaboration with the luxury brand.

Fans reacted to the release on X, formerly Twitter, with many of them praising the artist's smart marketing move.

"Tyla's release of limited edition Victoria's Secret T-shirts following her performance is a great way to connect her music with fashion," one commented on Pop Base's tweet about Tyla's new merch.

"Those limited edition T-shirts are bound to be a hit. Smart move to capitalize on her performance," another added.