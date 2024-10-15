Lisa, Tyla to Interview Each Other for Rolling Stone; Social Media Users React: 'What a Fire Duo'

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Tyla are set to kick off the 2024 edition of the Rolling Stone's "Musicians on Musicians."

The magazine's popular podcast series, which started in 2019, brings together two musicians for a sit-down conversation about their discography, artistic approaches, and even their personal lives.

On Monday, About Music revealed via X, formerly Twitter, that the K-pop artist and the South African singer-songwriter "will be interviewing each other for Rolling Stone." The music news account did not indicate specific details about the dialogue between the two stars.

Fortunately, r/popheads revealed in a subreddit that Lisa and Tyla will be the first two artists to feature in Rolling Stone's "Musicians on Musicians" series and that their conversation is scheduled to come out on Oct. 17.

Fans couldn't help but marvel at the thought of the two artists engaging in a conversation for the famous magazine. They also claimed that Rolling Stone did a great job in choosing them for the first episode of the podcast series this year.

"What a fire duo," one fan wrote, while another commented, "Best artist chosen by @RollingStone. Rising artist from non Western country. One's from African country. One's from Asia. The collab will be lit."

"Lisa and Tyla interviewing each other for Rolling Stone is bound to be an exciting and unique exchange of talent and perspectives," someone else opined.

"Two queens coming together, we love to see it," another comment read.

Aside from the Rolling Stone interview, Lisa and Tyla are gracing the stage of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this Wednesday, with the returning show's headliner, singer and fashion icon Cher.

Meanwhile, apart from the "New Woman" artist and the "Water" hitmaker, other artists appearing on "Musicians on Musicians" this year include Timbaland and Metro Boomin, Christina Aguilera and Raye, Natalia Lafourcade and Leon Bridges, Reneé Rapp and Cynthia Erivo, and Coco Jones and Ayra Starr.