See How Gigi Hadid Paid Homage to Taylor Swift at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Gigi Hadid paid tribute to her friend Taylor Swift in a sweet way at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old supermodel opened the show in New York City, kicking off the event in an all-pink look.

Hadid rocked a silky one-piece outfit featuring short shorts and a plunging neckline, which she paired with gladiator-style heels and large diamond hoop earrings.

She completed the sexy look with a massive pair of pink wings.

Before she began to strut down the runway, Hadid referenced Swift as she ascended from the floor on a below-stage riser and waved to the audience in a recreation of the singer's iconic "Eras Tour" greeting.

Gigi Hadid doing Taylor Swift’s ICONIC "OH HI" at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show‼️ pic.twitter.com/8NsGY4lrUS — Taylor Swift Updates (@ThrowbackTaylor) October 15, 2024

The move caught the attention of Swifties, who quickly shared videos on social media comparing Hadid's greeting to that of the pop megastar's.

Hadid teased that she would be making the Taylor Swift reference ahead of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in the dressing room, the model shared that Swift had "trained" her during an "Eras Tour" rehearsal.

"There is something new on this runway tonight that is new to at least me. I can't remember if it's ever been done on the VS runway, but there's an aspect to it that I was trained to do by Taylor on her tour," Hadid explained.

She continued, "At one of her rehearsals, she was like, 'I'm going to show you how we do this,' and now I'm using it tonight."

Hadid also told the outlet why Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce couldn't make it to Tuesday's show.

The singer and the NFL star are both still in New York City, but according to the model, they're spending as much quality time together as they can before they need to get back to work.

According to the model, Kelce was heading back to Missouri to resume practice with the Kansas City Chiefs, while the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker was gearing up for her next "Eras Tour" concerts, which she'll perform later this week.

"I think if they have one more night before he goes back, they'll probably be cozy on the couch, that's just my guess," Hadid explained. "But she will also be supporting [me from afar], I can feel it."

Originally published on Enstarz.