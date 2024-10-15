Taylor Swift has two forthcoming releases planned to commemorate the final leg of her massive "Eras Tour," and they'll both be available exclusively at Target for Black Friday 2024.

Come Nov. 29, Swifties will be able to get their hands on the first-ever vinyl/CD edition of the complete "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" set, as well as the official "Eras Tour Book," a new tome collecting the pop star's personal writings and never-before-seen photos from the ongoing trek that's taken her across the globe for the last two years.

The expanded "Anthology" version of "The Tortured Poets Department," Swift's 2024 studio album, had not yet been made available in physical editions, only digital. The Target exclusive release adds four acoustic bonus tracks to the already expansive 31-song collection, making it a total of 35 whopping tracks, as Variety reports.

The "Eras Tour Book" contains 256 pages and over 500 images, with photos covering each portion of Swift's career-spanning "Eras" show, rehearsals, and behind-the-scenes images — all alongside the singer's own recollections from the tour.

You can take it from Taylor herself: "We'll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend," she said in the announcement on Tuesday (Oct. 15).

"This tour has been the most wondrous experience," Swift continued, "and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually."

She explained, "Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night AND .... The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD will all be available for the first time ever only at Target starting Nov 29th."

The four-LP "Anthology" set will retail for $59.99, the CD edition for $17.99; the book retails for $39.99. Get more info here.

Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" picks up in Miami on Friday (Oct. 18) before heading to four other multi-date stops in New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver. It is among the top of the list for the highest-grossing tours of all time.

See Swift's remaining dates on "The Eras" tour below.

Taylor Swift Fall 2024 Tour Dates

Oct. 18 - Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 19 - Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 20 - Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 25 - New Orleans, La. @ Caesars Superdome

Oct. 26 - New Orleans, La. @ Caesars Superdome

Oct. 27 - New Orleans, La. @ Caesars Superdome

Nov. 1 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 2 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 3 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 14 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Ctr

Nov. 15 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Ctr

Nov. 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Ctr

Nov. 21 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Ctr

Nov. 22 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Ctr

Nov. 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Ctr

Dec. 6 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

Dec. 7 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

Dec. 8 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place