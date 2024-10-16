Singer Christina Aguilera, 43, accidentally flashed a bare breast in a silver frock while assuming the persona of Marilyn Monroe on Instagram.

The hitmaker, who is best known for 1999 bop "Genie in a Bottle," shared a clip on her Instagram account. The performer can be seen dancing in a silver strapless dress to demonstrate her figure while on a faux lawn in front of an opulent mansion.

Aguilera was clearly not concerned about the incident, as she posted the clip to her Instagram account with no edits.

For the previous few years, the artist has gone through a substantial weight-loss process. Both her short and curly blonde hair and her makeup were styled to resemble the famous star of "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.".

The performer's account was tagged with Raye's name in the post. Raye is another British performer who recently impressed fans with her debut album My 21st Century Blues. Notably, it is the 2024 BRIT Award for Album of the Year winner.

In her recent conversation with the Paper magazine, Aguilera was extremely candid about her dislike for stardom, let alone that it was not always one of her goals.

"Not that I can't appreciate the irony. Not all of us have to be [like that], though," the performer said. "And it's just not for me. Both love and art are about longing."

Aguilera mentioned she and her fiancé, Matt Ruttler, would try to stick to their dreams "for the sake of our fans" but noted she did not have to be perfect as a singer.

"And my aspirations. Being too focused on my aspirations can blur the vision of being a performer of [the] moment," added the singer, who has been in the industry for 29 years and earned two Grammy Awards.