Christina Aguilera Poses Topless for Her 44th Birthday and Shows Off Her Shocking Transformation

Christina Aguilera has left it all behind as she celebrates another year around the sun.

On Dec. 18, Xtina posted a nearly nude black and white photo of herself on Instagram to mark her 44th birthday.

The picture shows the singer from the side profile as she poses in front of a white backdrop as she covers her breasts with her right arm and crouches down while gently holding her legs with her left arm.

Aguilera accentuated her look by wearing nothing but high heels, a black undergarment, and a matching beret on top of her head. Her hair was styled with large curls.

"Birthday Suit #44," she captioned the post.

Aguilera has noticeably seen a change in her appearance. She previously spoke up about the pressures to be skinny amid rumors she slimmed down from how she used to look by using Ozempic. Aguilera admitted that when she had more weight, there was pressure for industry people to be skinny.

"When you're a teenager, you have a very different body than when you're in your 20s. I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, 'Oh, she's getting thicker.' Then I had industry people: 'They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager,'" she told Glamour.

Aguilera has never responded to the Ozempic rumors.

Meanwhile, her birthfday look is similar to what Aguilera wore in the 2010 musical, Burlesque. In it, she plays an aspiring singer named Ali, who moves to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams and begins working at a burlesque lounge run by Cher.

Aguilera has never shied away from her sexuality and serves as the co-founder of the sexual wellness brand called Playground.

This has been a very comfortable and natural space for me to enter because [sexuality] has been such a big part of my life, my world, my music," Aguilera told ADWEEK in February.

"I've experienced firsthand the double standards [put on women]; and I've been shamed for being open, for expressing myself sexually and trying to own my body, and for trying to empower other women. People are afraid of that," she continued.

Back in September, Aguilera celebrated the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album by teaming up with Spotify for one of its Spotify Anniversaries series to reimagine her 1999 LP with a number of special guests.

Across the project, she collaborated with MGK as well as 2024's breakout star Sabrina Carpenter. The two ladies went on to do a reimagined version of Aguilera's hit song, "What A Girl Wants."

Carpenter later invited Aguilera on stage to perform "Ain't No Other Man" and reprise their "What a Girl Wants" collaboration during Carpenter's L.A. tour stop of her Short n' Sweet tour.