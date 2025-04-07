Xtina's Next Era? Christina Aguilera Confirms New Music Is in the Works

Christina Aguilera has declared that a new album is on the way; it's "record time."

The former child star announced the news to The Mirror US as she walked the red carpet at the Breakthrough Prize 2025 ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday, stating, "No tour right now, it's record time."

Aguilera attended the event with her partner Matthew Rutler and co-presented one of the awards with OpenAI president Greg Brockm. The Breakthrough Prize 2025, known as the "Oscars of Science," recognized leading scientists and mathematicians whose research has given the world a great deal. $15 million in total prizes were given out to winners in categories including Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics, and Mathematics, each receiving $3 million.

The singer's next album isn't finished yet, which the Grammy-winning artist said in an interview with PAPER magazine last August 2024, "Music is dying to come out of me."

"At this point, there is a new me that has been growing and building, and it is so ready to emerge." However, she explained that the project will take longer to finish than initially expected.

After a year of personal growth, Aguilera is all in on taking the time to work on something that matches this new footing she's found. She said, "It's going to take a little longer than I wanted it to, but it is what it is,"

Looking back on her evolution, Aguilera said her journey has shaped both her music and life.

"I have so many lyrics at this point. I have so many thoughts and feelings, and I'm a different person than I was even last year," the singer revealed. "I notice a lot about myself and the kind of life that I want to live and the kind of peace that I want to have in my life."

Aguilera, a mother of two, emphasized choice and self-discovery. "What I will tolerate now and what I won't. Not allowing myself to go places that I know are going to disrupt my happiness and peace and joy," she explained.

A Promise of Authenticity

Aguilera is sure that her upcoming album will be the most authentic album of her career.

"Releasing all of it into an album is going to be a part of that joy and peace that I get," she said. "It's just going to take a little bit longer than I wanted it to, but it's coming. I believe that it will be the most authentic work I've ever done."

Her fans are ready for new music after "Aguilera," her 2022 album that was her second Spanish-language effort. Her most recent English-language album was 2018's "Liberation."