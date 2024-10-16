Jonas Brothers Concert Takes Scary Turn as Nick Gets Targeted by Laser Pointer

Nick Jonas from The Jonas Brothers had a frightening experience during their recent concert in Prague.

The youngest member of the former teen sensation was forced to leave abruptly while on stage with his brothers Kevin and Joe because someone was targeting him with a laser.

A recent video making its rounds online captured a moment during a concert on their global tour where Nick was unexpectedly targeted by an audience member with a red dot. It was later found out that it was a laser and it continued to track Nick's movements, causing alarm and prompting their hasty retreat.

The "Jealous" hitmaker immediately left the stage while his brothers remained, continuing to perform as they processed the sudden interruption. Nick also signaled to the security guard before fleeing the scene together.

Following the unexpected incident, the Jonas Brothers momentarily stopped their performance but later continued with the show.

Security swiftly escorted the individual out of the venue.

People on social media are furious about the incident.

One commenter on @jonasdailynews on Instagram said, "Why are people like this!!!?!?!?"

"absolutely terrifying :( I'm glad he's okay," a second one wrote, while another said, "They have a sign to indicate danger. Thats smart."

A fourth wrote, "People video taping Nick running as he tries to stop the show. Glad they are ok!! Are people ok?? What is wrong with them."

"That's terrifying wtfff," a fifth said.

On X, @TRICONGAGA4LIFE wrote, "I can't blame him I would have the same reaction you just never know."

According to @HeffronMitchie, "Whoever pointed a laser pointer or whatever it was at Nick mid-show deserves jail time. He looked utterly terrified. I can't imagine how everyone else in that venue felt seeing him running and the security and everything else. That's so scary."

[UPDATES FROM PRAGUE]



Apparently, someone pointed a ‘laser’ at Nick, so he started to feel bad.



While a harmless laser caused a moment of panic, the unfortunate history of terror incidents occurring at music events has become rampant.

One such tragic event unfolded during a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester, UK, in 2017, when the venue was targeted by terrorists.