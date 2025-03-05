JonasCon in Trouble? Jonas Brothers Scramble to Save Event Amid Poor Planning and Fan Complaints

Months of mismanagement, a lack of sponsors, and frustrated fans have reportedly turned what was supposed to be the first JonasCon—a weekend-long event dedicated to the Jonas Brothers—into days of rumors about the festival's future, only weeks away from its launch.

Intended to honor the band's 20-year career, the convention will take place on March 23 at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. But behind the scenes, insiders say the whole event is around an "unorganized mess" as Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas scramble to get it together.

According to a knowledgeable source about the situation, the Jonas Brothers and their team are doing most of the planning themselves, which is creating chaos.

An insider told The US Sun, "It's been thrown together very quickly, and it's turning into a mess."

Acquisition of sponsors has been one of the largest challenges we have faced, and the brothers were reportedly under the impression that major brands would be clamoring to be involved, which wasn't the case.

"They thought they would easily get sponsors, but there hasn't been much interest from big brands," the source revealed. "The minimum buy-in to be a sponsor is $100,000, and so far, they only have one confirmed."

The sole sponsor seems to be Fossil, a brand Nick already represents as an ambassador. Fossil's putting money into the event is a good sign, but limited sponsors could indicate issues with potential funding and holding of the event itself.

But with JonasCon around the corner, fans have begun to express increasing frustration with the lack of information. Details are sparse on the official event site now, which simply says a full schedule will be available "in the coming weeks." Many consider that too far out.

In addition to the vagueness, some attendees are also irritated that the event was announced on February 12, giving them just over a month to travel.

Nick Jonas' Broadway Commitment Raises Questions

Another wrinkle in the event's planning is Nick's Broadway schedule. The singer is set to star in "The Last Five Years" for a 14-week run from March 18 through June 22. His only day off during the first two weeks? March 23—the same day as JonasCon.

Nick is expected to attend. Still, his Broadway commitment could limit his availability, raising further questions about how much each brother will participate in the convention.