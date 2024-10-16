Diddy's Baby Oil Stockpile Sparks Wild New Theory of Hidden Drugs

In a recent legal case brought against Sean "Diddy" Combs, there is potential for revelations regarding the discovery of numerous bottles of baby oil during a police search of his residence earlier this year.

The lawsuit alleges that the controversial rapper engaged in child sexual assault and administered GHB, also known as the "date rape drug," by mixing it into "lotions or similar body oils."

The newest legal case among six new claims brought forward in New York outlines accusations against Diddy "dousing victims in lotions or similar body oils... laced with GHB, so that the drug would be absorbed through the victim's skin and make it easier to assault him or her."

According to The US Sun, developed initially as an anesthetic, Gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB) can be challenging to identify when covertly added to a beverage, inducing sensations of drowsiness and calmness. The substance can be absorbed through the skin with lubricants such as liquid, powder, or crystals.

The theory is also going viral on TikTok. @gryhulk on TikTok was among the initial supporters of this theory, raising doubts about the abundance of baby oil bottles found at Diddy's place and the reasons behind their seizure by the authorities.

Why would the feds take all the baby oil? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/gp3CyDqHHM — 💫✨FOXX✨💫 (@Based1717) September 25, 2024

In his video, a reference was made to a movie released in 2024 titled "Blink Twice." This movie featured Channing Tatum as a rich tech mogul who lured women to his secluded island to take advantage of them. By offering them perfumes infused with mind-altering substances, the women had no recollection of the events that transpired during their stay.

Drawing parallels between the movie and the Diddy incident, the TikTok content creator pondered whether the baby oil in question could have been infused with drugs. Speculating that law enforcement might withhold this information to catch the suspected seller, the user raised intriguing questions about the situation.

Federal authorities searched the disgraced music mogul's residences in Los Angeles and Miami, confiscating more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant products back in March. Upon inspection of his residence, law enforcement officers were seen carrying evidence boxes, indicating a discovery of narcotics and three AR-15 rifles, as detailed in an unsealed indictment.

Diddy is currently embroiled in a series of legal battles involving accusations of rape and sexual assault from around 120 individuals across various criminal and civil cases.

Among these cases is a recent filing by an unidentified individual referred to as John Doe, who claims that the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper sexually assaulted them when they were just 16 years old.