Cassie Sets Sights on Music Comeback After Diddy's Arrest and Abuse Claims

Cassie is reportedly reviving her music career, which had been held back for many years due to her former partner and accused abuser, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The "Me & U" singer has emerged as a major figure in the downfall of Diddy after filing a $30 million lawsuit against him in November 2023, alleging repeated physical abuse and rape.

"Cassie is considering making a comeback to music now that Diddy is behind bars and some of the executives who were his lackeys are resigning," an insider told Daily Mail,

"She couldn't have imagined her career would have been stalled in the way it was when her first album came out, but she has so many unreleased records that she wants to release if the timing and business is right."

"Her collaborators have been informed of this, so the royalty splits have been agreed."

Recently, there has been a development involving Cassie, also known as Cassie Ventura, who made changes to a song titled "Into It" in May of this year. This song was initially registered with Universal Music back in 2010.

Shortly before their relationship began, Cassie joined Diddy's Bad Boy Records in 2006 to drop her first single, "Me & U," along with her self-titled debut album, which is still her only one.

The legal case the singer filed revealed disturbing allegations. Cassie alleged that he drugged, threatened, and manipulated her into having sexual encounters with male escorts. At the same time, the hip-hop icon watched during their time together.

Diddy quickly resolved the case within a day as he and Cassie agreed to a settlement.

According to his legal representative, this resolution did not imply any wrongdoing on Diddy's part.

Months after the lawsuit was settled, a disturbing video emerged showing Diddy physically assaulting Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Surveillance footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie obtained by CNNpic.twitter.com/JUWCqnPwwA — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) May 17, 2024

The clip captured Diddy chasing Cassie down the hallway and then forcefully grabbing her by the back of her head and dragging her from the ground.

Upon the viral video, Cassie said, "Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning."

"Domestic Violence is the issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past."

Diddy is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center for multiple charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering. He is awaiting a trial set for May 2025.