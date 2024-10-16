Deryck Whibley Issues Challenge to Ex-Sum 41 Manager After Accusing Him of Sexual Assault

Sum 41's Deryck Whibley has issued a new video statement after the band's former manager Greig Nori denied the sexual abuse claims that Whibley levels at Nori in the musician's book that arrived this month, "Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell."

In the new video, the Sum 41 singer and guitarist maintains that the content of his just-released memoir is wholly accurate, and he issues a challenge to Nori in what he calls the "only one way to settle this."

He dares Nori to tell his version of events in a court room under oath.

The clip was posted on Sum 41's X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday (Oct. 15). In it, Whibley confides, "It's been an extremely heavy week for me. It's come to my attention that Greig Nori has now called me a liar. I'll tell you right now, I stand behind every word that's in my book, 100%."

The Sum 41 figurehead continues, "I'm not a liar, and I'm going to speak to you directly, Greig Nori. If you think I'm a liar, there's only one way to settle this — under oath. In front of a judge, in front of a jury, anytime you want. I'm ready whenever you are." (via People)

So, I guess it has come to this… pic.twitter.com/FZEpSgvpTX — Sum 41 (@Sum41) October 15, 2024

In "Walking Disaster," Whibley accuses Nori of a pattern of sexual abuse and grooming. The rock star claims the abuse began when he was 16, Nori 34. Describing one alleged incident, Whibley says Nori cornered him in a bathroom stall and "passionately" kissed him. He says he was subsequently manipulated by Nori after the manager called him homophobic if he didn't reciprocate.

Ultimately, Whibley says it was the #MeToo movement that helped him understand what had happened to him: "It all became so clear," he writes in the book. "Then about a year later, the Me Too thing started happening. I started hearing stories of grooming, and it all started to make sense."

At the time of the alleged abuse, Whibley reportedly didn't tell his bandmates about the alleged abuse that had happened to him over the years. Nori was fired from the band in 2005 at Whibley's urging, as the Los Angeles Times reported. At the time, it was simply said that they had parted ways professionally.

Shortly after the book was released and the excerpts about the alleged abuse went public, Nori denied the claims.

"These are false allegations," he said to The Globe and Mail, revealing that he has retained a defamation lawyer.

Earlier this year, Sum 41 announced the dates for their farewell tour, which is currently taking the band across the globe for a final hurrah.