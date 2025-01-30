Sum 41 Bids Farewell With Fiery Final Show in Toronto, Deryck Whibley Reflects on Journey

Sum 41 has officially wrapped up their journey with a riveting show in Toronto, culminating their three-decade punk rock legacy.

During the band's final performance of the Tour of the Setting Sum, members Deryck Whibley, Jason "Cone" McCaslin, Tom Thacker, Frank Zummo, and Dave "Brownsound" Baksh left everyone speechless with their live performances.

In a recap from The AU Review, Tour of the Setting Sum reportedly gathered almost 20,000 concertgoers. Sum 41 treated enthusiastic fans to 28 songs for over two hours, including additional two encore stages.

The time has come to say goodbye to @Sum41! After almost 30 years of rocking out, the band plays their final show tonight at @ScotiabankArena. Thanks for everything 🤘



📷: Tom Pandi pic.twitter.com/E0eev3vcxU — Live Nation Ontario (@LiveNationON) January 30, 2025

Whibley also shared a bit of a backstory on the song "Noots," supposedly included in the band's 2004 album, Chuck. The singer revealed that the track was written "over 20 years ago," and quickly became the most-requested song when it made its online debut.

"We rarely play it, but tonight we are," Whibley said.

"We're going to miss you, thank you is not even enough to say," he added, before singing "In Too Deep" with the crowd.

In the second encore, the band played their farewell anthem "So Long Goodbye," leaving the audience feeling bittersweet.

Later, on Instagram, Whibley penned an emotional farewell, reflecting on the band's incredible journey.

"Tonight we say goodbye. What a life. What a ride. What a wild time," he wrote.

"From being a high school band that actually made it, to taking on the world and achieving everything I ever dreamed of. It's been heaven, hell, and everything in-between but I wouldn't change a minute of it."

"The highs in my life have been so great, that it's almost felt undeserving at times," Whibley added.

"The lows, well, most of them have been well documented. But I've learned a few things on this journey so far. The highs just don't feel as good without the lows. And without getting through the lows, I wouldn't be the person I feel proud to be today. The hard times are what make life interesting."

Whibley shared that he is excited about change and growth. He added a refreshing perspective, saying that he will simply "let life happen as it's supposed to."

"I have no idea what's in store for me in the next chapter, and I'm honestly not thinking about it yet," he stated.

"All I know is I couldn't be happier with the way this story has played out for far. The only thing on my mind in this moment is giving the city that I love, everything I've got for one last and final concert. See you soon Toronto."