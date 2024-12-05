Sum 41 Cancels Tour as Deryck Whibley Is 'Too Unwell to Perform' in Australia

Sum 41 has announced that they will be canceling their Australian tour dates due to Deryck Whibley's health.

The group made the announcement on Facebook and shared that Whibley had been hospitalized for pneumonia.

"It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce our 2024 Australian tour is unable to proceed," the since-deleted post read according to News.com.au.

In their statement, they added that Whibley has been "under the guidance and direction of multiple Australian doctors", and that the cancellation is due to the fact that "Deryck is too unwell to perform.

Sum 41 had intentions to disband after their current Tour of the Setting Sum tour, which is set to end in January of 2025. The dates in Australia were set to be the band's last dates for the year.

The group was set to co-headline the Good Things Festival in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney this weekend. The festival has since shared in a post to Instagram that "Deryck's health and wellbeing is the focus and priority".

The festival is still set to go on with Korn still being a headliner for the event.

Earlier this year, Whibley published his memoir Walking Disaster, which claimed that the group's ex manager, Greig Nori, sexually abused him.

The rock star claims the abuse began when he was 16 and Nori was 34. Whibley claimed that in one incident, Nori cornered him in a bathroom and "passionately" kissed him. He goes on to claim that he was manipulated by the manger and was called homophobic if he did not reciprocate.

Whibley claims that the #MeToo movement helped him to understand what had happened to him. While Nori has denied the claims, Whibley has since fired back at his denial.

"I'm not a liar, and I'm going to speak to you directly, Greig Nori. If you think I'm a liar, there's only one way to settle this — under oath. In front of a judge, in front of a jury, anytime you want. I'm ready whenever you are," he said via People.

Nori was fired from the band in 2005 after Whibley urged them to do so. At the time, they said that they had parted ways amicably.