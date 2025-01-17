Sum 41's Deryck Whibley and Ex Manager Sue Each Other in Dueling Lawsuits Over Sexual Assault Accusations

Sum 41's Deryck Whibley and the group's former manager, Greig Nori, have now entered a legal battle over accusations made by Whibley where he claimed that Nori groomed him as well as sexually and verbally abused him.

According to documents obtained by 'SooToday.com,' Nori is suing for libel, "breach of confidence, intrusion upon seclusion, wrongful disclosure of private facts, and placing the plaintiff in a false light."

Nori is not only suing Whibley, but the publisher of Whibley's memoir where the claims were made, Simon & Schuster LLC.

Whibley has gone on to countersue his former manager and is seeking $3 million in damages over defamation, alleging that Nori accused him of lying about the allegations in the book.

In Walking Disaster, Whibley claims that the alleged abuse took place when he was 16 and Nori was 34. In an alleged incident detailed by the rock star, he claims that Nori cornered him in a bathroom where he was kissed by the manager. After the incident, Whibley claims that he was manipulated by Nori and called homophobic if he did not respond to Nori's reported demands.

Whibley has gone on to credit the #MeToo movement for helping him make sense of the alleged abuse that he endured.

"Then about a year later, the Me Too thing started happening. I started hearing stories of grooming, and it all started to make sense," he wrote in the book.

While Whibley remained silent about the alleged abuse for years, he has since addressed the accusations made against him by Nori calling him a liar.

"It's been an extremely heavy week for me. It's come to my attention that Greig Nori has now called me a liar. I'll tell you right now, I stand behind every word that's in my book, 100%," he said in a video posted to X.

"I'm not a liar, and I'm going to speak to you directly, Greig Nori. If you think I'm a liar, there's only one way to settle this — under oath. In front of a judge, in front of a jury, anytime you want. I'm ready whenever you are," he added.

So, I guess it has come to this… pic.twitter.com/FZEpSgvpTX — Sum 41 (@Sum41) October 15, 2024

Nori would go on to be fired from the band in 2005 and it was reported at the time that they parted ways in a professional way.

The ex-manager has always denied the accusations against him and said the accusations are "false," according to The Globe and Mail.