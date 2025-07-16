Bruno Mars Breaks Silence on $50 Million Gambling Rumor After Blackpink Show

Bruno Mars is laughing off rumors—and doing it in style. On July 13, the Grammy-winning singer surprised fans when he hit the stage at BLACKPINK's "Deadline World Tour" stop in Los Angeles.

Mars joined group member ROSÉ for a live performance of their hit duet "APT.," which soared to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 last year and stayed at No. 1 on the Global 200 for 12 weeks.

According to ENews, the next day, Mars took to Instagram to thank ROSÉ in a playful way. "Almost out of debt BehhhhhBehhhhh!!!" he wrote alongside a video of the performance. "Preciate You ROSAAAAYYYYYY!!!!" he added, clearly having fun with fans online.

His caption was a tongue-in-cheek reference to a viral rumor from March 2024 claiming that Mars had racked up $50 million in gambling debt with MGM Casinos.

Bruno Mars says he’s “almost out of debt” in new post following surprise appearance at BLACKPINK show:



“Almost out of debt BehhhhhBehhhhhh!!! Preciate You ROSAAAAYYYYYY!!!!🥳” pic.twitter.com/iDJ9S7362T — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 15, 2025

Bruno Mars Jokes About Debt Rumor After BLACKPINK Duet

The report claimed his long-standing Las Vegas residency was being used to pay it off.

But MGM Resorts quickly denied the rumor, releasing a statement that said, "MGM and Bruno's partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM."

This isn't the first time Mars has made fun of the gossip, Billboard said. Back in January, after becoming the first artist to hit 150 million monthly listeners on Spotify, he joked on Instagram Stories, "KEEP STREAMING. I'll be out of debt in no time."

During the BLACKPINK concert, fans went wild as Bruno and ROSÉ shared the stage and even hugged afterward.

ROSÉ later posted backstage photos with Mars, calling him a "HUNK-O-RAMAA" in the caption. She also replied to his Instagram comment with a simple and sweet "ya welcome."

Bruno Mars, now 39, has continued to make waves with several big collaborations. In addition to "APT." with ROSÉ, he teamed up with Lady Gaga on "Die With a Smile" and recently dropped "Fat Juicy & Wet" with rapper Sexyy Red.