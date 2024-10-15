BLACKPINK Lisa Transforms into 'Rockstar' Angel for 2024 Victoria Secret's Fashion Show

During the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, BLACKPINK Lisa set the runway with her sexy and fiery performance of her hit "Rockstar"!

On October 15 (EST), Lisa sizzled on the VSFS runway as she debuted as a performer for the show's first-ever all-female artist lineup!

On this day, she made her first appearance on the pink carpet, clad in a bra top embellished with rhinestones, partnered with a black undie and a galaxy-themed sheer cape.

Journalists and spectators taking her photos were visibly stunner by her beauty and stage presence.

During the main event, Lisa continuously slayed her second outfit wearing a two-piece ensemble as she made her entrance riding a motorcycle suspended in the air in the music of her global hit, "Rockstar."

Indeed, she didn't disappoint in terms of vocals and bold presence, but she took every viewer's breath during her dance break proving why she's an A-lister and K-pop's best dancer.

lisa performing rockstar at victoria secret fashion show pic.twitter.com/KkhLrhmQFA — blackpink (@blckpinkpic) October 15, 2024

She ended the song with her catwalk like a professional, boasting her hourglass figure and honey legs.

Following her first song, Lisa returned halfway with her third outfit, wearing a sheer one-piece bikini and gold angel wings attached to her back.

#LISA delivered a stunning performance of ‘Moonlit Floor,’ as Angels graced the runway, creating a magical atmosphere.



LISA VSFS PERFORMER#LISAxVictoriasSecret@wearelloud pic.twitter.com/2GTIABW2y2 — Blinks United (@blinksunitedtwt) October 15, 2024

Despite her daring look, the global superstar made the spectators' hearts flutter with her sweet voice singing "Moonlit Floor," a song sampled from Sixpence None the Richer's "Kiss Me."

Originally published on KpopStarz.