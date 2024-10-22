Album Review: Pianist Sharon Niessen — A Journey Through Romanticism

Pianist Sharon Niessen's latest live recital album presents a selection of Romantic masterworks that showcase her flawless technique and deep musical understanding. With a program featuring pieces from Schumann, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, and Debussy, Niessen takes listeners on a captivating journey through the rich emotional landscapes of these iconic composers.

The album opens with Robert Schumann's Carnaval, Op. 9, a suite of 21 character pieces that invites the listener into a vibrant musical masquerade, which is one of my favorite works for piano. Each movement represents a different facet of Schumann's world, reflecting his friends, literary figures, or his own musical alter egos. Niessen brings a lively spirit to the opening Préambule, setting the tone for the journey ahead. The transitions to other parts feel seamless. Eusebius was absolutely beautifully played—Niessen was able to create an intimate atmosphere, and I love her sound. Her nuanced interpretation captures the playfulness of Pantalon et Columbine while delivering the introspective depth of Chiarina with sensitivity and grace. Each character comes to life in her interpretation, creating a vibrant sound that immerses the listener in Schumann's imaginative world. The closing Marche des Davidsbündler contre les Philistins is played with a triumphant energy that brings the piece to a dramatic conclusion.

Franz Liszt's Sonetto 47 del Petrarca and Sonetto 123 del Petrarca, from his Années de Pèlerinage (Years of Pilgrimage), are next. These, too, have always been favorites of mine for their operatic drama and lush Romanticism. These works, inspired by the poetry of Petrarch, are infused with an almost operatic expressiveness, and Niessen approaches them with a singer's sensibility. It reveals her ability to balance technical brilliance with emotional expressiveness. I love her phrasing. The lyrical lines are played with passion, while the climactic moments are delivered with dramatic flair. In La Leggierezza from Trois Études de Concert, her deft touch and lightness of spirit bring out the piece's playful charm.

Sergei Rachmaninoff's Prelude in G major, Op. 32 No. 5 and Prelude in C minor, Op. 23 No. 7 demonstrates Niessen's mastery of contrasting styles. The G major prelude unfolds with lyrical beauty, filled with warmth and a sense of longing. This work captivates me every time I hear it, especially when listening to Niessen's interpretation. In the C minor prelude, she captures the piece's powerful drive and urgency, infusing it with a compelling sense of drama that leaves a lasting impression.

Closing the album is Claude Debussy's L'Isle Joyeuse, a work that has become synonymous with the composer's Impressionist style. Inspired by Watteau's painting L'Embarquement pour Cythère, the piece evokes images of a joyful island paradise. Niessen meets the challenge of technical finesse and a delicate touch, crafting a performance that sparkles with color and movement. Her interpretation beautifully evokes the sun-drenched imagery of the piece, allowing listeners to feel the essence of Debussy's impressionistic style.

Overall, this album is a testament to Sharon Niessen's exceptional artistry. Her ability to blend technical skills with deep musical insight results in performances that are both captivating and emotionally resonant. The fact that this is a live recording makes it all the more interesting. It has the raw spontaneity and authenticity that polished studio recordings sometimes lack, in my opinion. While there are a few minor slips here and there, they only add to the charm and remind us that live performance is where an artist's true interpretative style comes to life. For those seeking a fresh take on these beloved Romantic works, Niessen's album is a delightful addition to any classical music collection. Throughout the recitals, Sharon Niessen's deep connection to the music is evident. She plays each note with emotion, making every phrase feel like an intimate conversation between the composer and the listener. I definitely love her phrasing, rubatos, and captivating playing style. Her lyrical sensibility and ability to bring out the narrative threads in these complex works make this album one that stands out. Whether it's the introspective moments of Schumann's Carnaval or the exuberant joy of Debussy's L'Isle Joyeuse, Niessen takes the listener on a deeply moving musical journey.

Click here to listen to her album.