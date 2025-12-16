Trey Songz Busted in NYC Hookah Lounge Incident, Claims He Wasn't Paid and Did Nothing Wrong

R&B singer Trey Songz found himself in legal trouble early Sunday morning after being arrested at a Manhattan hookah lounge.

Newly released footage shows the 41-year-old performer, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, insisting he did nothing wrong.

In the video shared on Instagram by nyuncut_tv, Songz can be seen telling officers, "I didn't do nothing to nobody. They assaulted me," He was escorted to an NYPD squad car by officers.

At one point, he added that he hadn't been paid, suggesting the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding over compensation.

According to the NY Post, the drama unfolded just before 4 a.m. at Mira Mediterranean Hookah Lounge on 34th Street, where prosecutors said Songz allegedly caused $1,500 in property damage during a scuffle.

Witnesses reported that multiple individuals were involved in a melee at the venue.

Later that same day in Manhattan Criminal Court, Songz faced additional charges unrelated to the hookah lounge incident.

He was accused of assaulting an employee at Dramma Night Club in Times Square on Dec. 4.

Prosecutors said the singer became irate when the employee informed him the club would be closing soon, which allegedly led to a physical altercation.

‘Needlessly irate’ R&B singer Trey Songz arrested after allegedly punching NYC nightclub worker https://t.co/UcEFu1a1Ge pic.twitter.com/IR6X23XaC3 — New York Post (@nypost) December 15, 2025

Trey Songz Released Without Bail

Despite facing charges in both incidents, Songz was released without having to post bail.

His attorney, Mitchell Schuster, described the Sunday morning incident as the result of provocations from patrons.

"His security intervened to protect him and contain the situation and an altercation occurred in the ensuing confusion," Schuster explained. Although Trey was reportedly the one initially provoked, he ended up being arrested.

This is not the first time Trey Songz has faced scrutiny. Over the years, he has been accused of physical and sexual misconduct by multiple women.

One Jane Doe filed a $10 million lawsuit, alleging Songz sexually assaulted her during a nightclub visit, with the complaint citing additional alleged victims from the same night, TheBlast reported.

According to Schuster, Songz is cooperating fully with authorities and remains confident that the facts will ultimately reflect his side of the story.