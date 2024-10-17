Jay-Z's NFL Halftime Show Commitment Remains Strong Despite Super Bowl 2025 Criticism

The NFL has decided to continue working with Jay-Z and Roc Nation on the Super Bowl halftime production, while also supporting their efforts in social justice, despite the backlash.

According to Bloomberg, commissioner Roger Goodell praised Roc Nation and its CEO, Desiree Perez, mentioning the strong, positive relationship they built together.

"It's been a mutually positive relationship," he said. "I'm not sure either one of us really spend much time talking about contracts. Jay is happy. Desiree Perez is happy. I'm happy, so we're all good."

In 2019, ESPN first reported that the "N-----s In Paris" rapper and the league formed a partnership with an initial agreement valued at $25 million spread over five years.

But criticism swarmed the partnership, primarily from accusations of ostracizing ex-San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick. The athlete was unable to secure a spot on a team following his protest against police brutality during the national anthem.

Due to that incident, Hov has boldly featured Black music at the Super Bowl halftime shows. He formed a lineup with The Weeknd, Rihanna, Usher, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent.

For the upcoming Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans, Lamar will be returning to the stage once more despite the backlash.

Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native, should have been the headliner according to fans and fellow rap artists.

Weezy even expressed expressed interest in it and later shared his disappointment after the announcement, revealing that being overlooked for the gig was a painful experience that deeply affected him.

"I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown, and for automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that," he said.

"I feel like I let all of y'all down by not getting that opportunity, but I'm working on me and I'm working. So thank you," he added.