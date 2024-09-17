Jay-Z Has Final Say on Who's Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show, Producer Says Following Lil Wayne Snub

Super Bowl halftime show producer Jesse Collins has addressed questions regarding the selection of Kendrick Lamar as the headliner for the upcoming show.

In an interview with Variety published Monday, Collins was asked about the decision that caused a huge debate online between the fans of the two rappers.

"We love Wayne," Collins said in response to the question of Lil Wayne's absence from the upcoming show.

"There's always Vegas odds on who's going to get to perform it. But I think we're going to do an amazing show with Kendrick, and I think everybody's going to love the halftime show. I know Kendrick is going to work exceptionally hard to deliver an amazing show," he continued.

As speculation continues about why Lil Wayne was not selected, Collins disclosed that the final decision always comes down to one person: Jay-Z. Since entering a partnership with the NFL in 2019 through Roc Nation, Beyoncé's husband has been tasked with overseeing the entertainment strategy for the league's major events, including the coveted halftime show, according to Billboard.

"It's a decision that Jay makes. Since we've been onboard with that show, he's made it every year, and it's been amazing. He's always picked right!" Collins explained.

The news comes amid growing disappointment from fans of Lil Wayne, particularly in New Orleans, where the Super Bowl will be held for a record-tying 11th time this season. Many expected the hometown rapper to headline the show, and some even placed bets on his potential selection.

The Lil Wayne snub became more notable when fellow artists, including Nicki Minaj and Birdman, came to his defense and blamed Jay-Z's complicated relationship with Cash Money and Young Money for the issue.

The "Lollipop" hitmaker has also addressed the issue and even expressed frustration and disappointment following the announcement that Lamar would be headlining the show scheduled for Feb. 9, 2025. In an Instagram Live, Wayne admitted to his fans that the announcement hurt him a lot.

"That hurt. It hurt a lot. You know what I'm talking about. It hurt a whole lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position; like somebody told me that was my position. But I thought there was nothing better than that. That stage and that platform in my city. So that hurt. It hurt a whole lot," he said.

