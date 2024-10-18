Niall Horan Breaks Silence After One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne's Death: 'It's Heartbreaking'

Niall Horan has broken his silence and released a statement regarding his bandmate Liam Payne's death.

Taking to his Instagram account, Horan shared a picture of him and Payne from their days in One Direction. Followed by the picture was a lengthy statement from Horan about Payne's passing.

"I'm absolutely devastated at the passing of an amazing friend," he began.

"It just doesn't feel real. Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure," Horan recalled.

"All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness," he added.

"We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn't happen often in a lifetime," Horan furthered.

The former One Direction member went on to add that he felt "so fortunate" to have recently seen his old bandmate, who was in Argentina when he died because he wanted to see Horan at one of his shows.

"I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It's heartbreaking," Horan shared.

"My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and of course his son Bear. Thank you for everything Payno. Love you brother," he concluded.

One Direction previously released a joint statement after Payne's death was announced. In it, the group shared that they are "completely devastated" at the news of his passing.

He was found dead at the age of 31 after a fall at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. An autopsy revealed that Payne died after suffering a debilitating skull fracture.

After the news of fall had been revealed, a statement to the Associated Press by the Buenos Aires Security Ministry communications director Pablo Policicchio revealed that Payne "had jumped from the balcony of his room."

Prior to his jump, Payne was reportedly exhibiting odd behavior mere minutes before the event occurred.