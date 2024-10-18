Lizzo and Usher's Involvement in Kamala Harris Campaign Raises Eyebrows After Past Allegations Resurface

Usher and Lizzo will be campaigning with Kamala Harris this weekend at stops in Detroit and Atlanta, leading some fans and listeners on social media to question the two music stars' inclusion in light of the past allegations made against them.

Lizzo will appear alongside the presidential hopeful at a campaign event in Detroit on Saturday (Oct. 19), as The Hill reported. Usher will join up with Vice President Harris when she arrives in Atlanta for a rally later on that same day, according to Atlanta News First.

But some fans are convinced that Lizzo and Usher's involvement isn't the best thing for a presidential candidate to be brandishing, given Usher's reported ties to Diddy as well as his alleged herpes scandal in 2017. Not to mention the 2023 sexual harassment suit that was filed against Lizzo.

"Isn't usher on the diddy list, and Lizzo sexually assaulted a dancer," one commenter remarked on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday (Oct. 18) after the new emerged that the two musicians would be campaining with Harris. Lizzo has said she already voted for her.

Another fan theorized, "Lizzo and Usher will be on the campaign trail this weekend. Her campaign staff hates her." That user included screenshots of news headlines about sexual battery claims against Usher and the sexual harassment allegations against Lizzo.

"Those two?" one X user questioned. "I'm sure they're worried about the high cost of groceries too, right? Kamala Harris is so out of touch."

"Harris is gonna need to bring out Beyoncé and Taylor Swift together to jump back from bringing out Usher and Lizzo," another said.

In 2017, a group of people accused Usher of exposing them to herpes without informing them beforehand, per CBS News. They claimed Usher had sexual encounters with them without disclosing his alleged herpes diagnosis, violating their rights and health.

Usher Herpes Lawsuit

Subsequently, Usher settled at least one lawsuit with a woman named Laura Helm, as reported by Ebony. Others were dropped or settled out of court, with no charges filed against Usher. The singer denied the accusations and has not confirmed he has herpes.

Then, just this year, Usher's ties to Diddy received renewed attention, as Forbes reported, after Diddy was arrested and indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and more. Diddy is currently awaiting trial.

Lizzo Harassment Lawsuit

In 2023, Lizzo faced sexual harassment allegations from three of her former backup dancers. They filed suit accusing Lizzo, her concert production company and her dance captain of creating a hostile work environment, according to NBC News.

The claimed Lizzo and her team pressured them into inappropriate situations and subjected to inappropriate questions and physical behavior. Lizzo denied the allegations, calling them "unbelievable." The case has not yet had a verdict or settlement.