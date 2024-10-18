Corey Feldman Denies Going to Diddy's Parties: 'I Think I Was a Little Old'

Corey Feldman didn't mince words when he was asked recently what he thought about Diddy, the veteran hip-hop personality and record exec otherwise known as Sean Combs who was arrested and indicted last month on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and more.

Feldman, the actor and former child star who's also a professional musician, called the whole situation "disgusting" and "gross," saying he was happy that "justice is being served" while alluding to the alleged underage nature of one of several sexual assault lawsuits that have subsequently been leveled against Diddy.

Feldman also expressed his belief that Diddy's case is part of a larger issue within the entertainment industry, one that he's been raising awareness about for years. In the past, the actor has referenced the systemic abuse he claims to have witnessed and endured as a child actor.

When TMZ approached him about the Diddy situation, Feldman responded, "Have I been to his parties? No, I never went to his parties. No, man."

He continued, "I think I was a little old" — a quip the cameraperson misunderstands, causing Feldman to underscore the point: "I think I was little old to be invited, is my point," he said. Watch the video below.

It's clear he still feels the same way when he denied ever going to any of Diddy's reported "Freak Off" parties. "I've never been to any of his parties, I never met the guy, I don't know any of those people," he added to TMZ.

"But it's disgusting and I'm so grateful that justice is being served," Feldman said. "And I really hope that there's a continuation of this, and all of these scumbags get taken down 'cause children need to be protected, end of story. So gross."

Feldman first came to fame as a young star in films such as The Goonies (1985), Gremlins (1984) and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984). He still works in TV and movies, but has also been focusing on his music, releasing his latest solo album Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love in 2021. Feldman and his band supported Limp Bizkit on the group's "Loserville Tour" throughout 2024, alongside Bones, N8NOFACE and Riff Raff.

Diddy is currently awaiting the start of his trial in May 2025 from a detention cell in Brooklyn.