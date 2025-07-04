Usher Cancels Australia Tour, Leaves Fans Furious and Heartbroken With No Explanation

Usher has cancelled his 2025 Australian dates and fans are yet to receive a detailed explanation for the cancelation.

The Grammy award-winning performer had been scheduled to play a series of Melbourne and Sydney dates in November and December this year - his first headlining return to Australia in ten years.

In a statement published on Ticketek's website, the sad news was confirmed that "the promoter of USHER's Australian tour regrets to advise that the scheduled shows to take place in November/ December, will no longer be proceeding." All ticket purchases, including any refundable options, are being "automatically refunded in full to the original payment method used," and "Customers do not need to take any action," the message assured. For those who bought tickets through a Ticketek Agency or with gift vouchers, specific instructions have been sent via email to process refunds, which are expected to appear within "approximately 30 business days."

Fans were soon left confused, disappointed and furious that the R&B singer didn't even bother explaining the reason why he canceled the tour dates.

excuse me? usher cancelled his entire tour? pic.twitter.com/w1u2V1erlT — ari (@aricantsingh) July 4, 2025

Had flights booked to go to sydney too omfg … — Matthew__Tabet (@tabet_matthew) July 4, 2025

lowkey happy that usher cancelled his aus dates, i felt regret spending $280 on tickets 🫣 — koda (@hauntedmiIa) July 4, 2025

Hi Mr Raymond @usher, it’s Abena here from Sydney, Australia. I heard about your tour cancellation and I’m heartbroken. Can you please why the cancellation and if the shows will be postponed?



Love, a brokenhearted Ghanaian babe 💔 — Abena Brenyah🤎 (@AbenaBrenyah) July 4, 2025

NO EXPLANATION FOR USHER CANCELLING HIS AUS TOUR?!? COUNT UR DAYS BITCH IM SO MAD — ˚ʚ liv ɞ˚ (@BITEPISCES) July 4, 2025

My heart is broken.💔 @Usher bro! You can’t just cancel your tour like that. At least give us an explanation. This is unacceptable. This news is devastating. — Nyibol Achien Kenyang (@Lobiyn_Achien) July 4, 2025

The first dates of Usher's tour in both cities sold out instantly, prompting more dates to be added. "I can't wait to bring this tour to Australia, a place where I hope to retire in the future. See you soon!" Usher said that when the tour was announced.

A History of Postponements

This is not the first time Usher has rescheduled his tour dates. Back in August, he postponed two shows in Atlanta, his hometown, one day after canceling the opener of his tour. Back then, the "Confessions" singer said he had been recovering from an injury. Yet, there is no official word about why the Australian shows have been cancelled, which has fans guessing.

The cancelled schedule featured six dates at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena from November 19 through November 26 and then another six dates at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena from December 1 to December 11. Both cities had included extra dates because of strong appetite.