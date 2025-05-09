Usher's Cherry Moment With Sabrina Carpenter Sends Her Dad Into Texting Frenzy

A playful Met Gala moment between Usher and Sabrina Carpenter quickly became the talk of the internet — and led to a hilarious reaction from Carpenter's dad.

Usher delivered an unexpected performance at the 2025 Met Gala, adding an extra spark to the evening.

In a light moment that had everyone talking, he fed her a cherry while she playfully stuck out her tongue.

The lighthearted exchange was captured in a photo that later appeared in Carpenter's Instagram photo dump from the night.

The singer, known for her bold and cheeky stage presence, posted a series of pictures showing her glamorous Louis Vuitton outfit, her afterparty look, and snapshots with fellow stars Jenna Ortega and Chappell Roan.

But it was the last slide — a screenshot of a text from her dad — that truly stole the show.

"? Weird," her father, David Carpenter, texted after spotting the cherry moment on Twitter. The message, sent to Sabrina's phone where he's saved as "Dadda," highlighted just how unexpected the moment was for him, Entertainment Weekly said.

Usher, no stranger to playful performances, saw the post and responded in the comments with humor and respect. "Apologies Mr. Carpenter ," he wrote, making it clear the gesture was all in fun.

Usher's History of Playful Performances Keeps Fans Talking

This isn't Usher's first time causing a stir during a performance. Back in 2023, Usher made headlines when he serenaded Keke Palmer during his Las Vegas residency — a playful gesture that stirred public drama with her then-boyfriend.

That same year, he joked about not serenading Gabrielle Union out of respect for her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade. "Y'know, this is Dwyane Wade — I ain't crazy," Usher said. "That man will knock my whole head off and then dunk it."

According to RollingStone, as for Sabrina, her brand has long included flirtatious humor and clever wordplay. Her tours often feature playful outros to songs, like the ones she dubbed "Juno" and "Bed Chem"

Her choreographer, Jasmie Badie, once told Rolling Stone, "You have to know how to read to understand what she's saying. You have to know what innuendos are."

While Sabrina Carpenter is known for her playful personality and cheeky moments, her music also reveals a deeper, more emotional side that resonates with fans on a personal level.

Her 2023 album Emails I Can't Send explored personal family themes, including her complicated relationship with her father.

When asked by Vogue about how she shared the emotional title track of her album with its subject, she revealed that she didn't have the conversation face-to-face.

Instead, she admitted to sending the song to her mother first before eventually sharing it with him in a less direct way.