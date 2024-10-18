Diddy Allegedly Saw Himself as a 'King,' Wanted Princes William and Harry in His Entourage

Sean "Diddy" Combs deeply admired Prince William and Prince Harry.

A former rep of the Bad Boy Records mogul recently revealed that persistently tried to get the British royals to attend his parties, but they consistently declined his invitations.

Despite Diddy's generous offer to cover all their expenses, such as accommodations, security, and airfare, the royal brothers never graced his gatherings with their presence.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Rob Shuter shared Diddy's "obsession" for Prince Harry and Prince William.

"Diddy was obsessed with Prince Harry and Prince William," adding that he tried "more than 10 times" to get the princes to attend his parties.

"He thinks of himself as a king, so it makes perfect sense that he would like to have two princes in his entourage," Shuter said.

He also shared that Diddy had "framed photos" of Princes William and Harry displayed in his New York home.

Even with the tempting nature of the offer, the brothers resisted the urge to indulge, a choice that ultimately shielded them from the ongoing controversy linked to the disgraced music mogul during this time.

As for the invitations, per a 2011 interview on "The Graham Norton Show," Diddy revealed that the royal siblings were no longer included on his guest list. He shared his intention behind inviting Princes William and Harry, expressing his fascination with their adventurous reputation at the time.

Diddy said, "Before, when they were young bucks growing up, and they were getting in a lot of trouble themselves, so, hey, I was like, 'Why don't you come hang out with me?'"

Diddy has consistently claimed his innocence since his arrest in September by refuting the accusations and entering a plea of not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Elsewhere in the BBC interview, Shuter disclosed that Diddy's relentless dedication to constructing his empire and leaving a lasting legacy left little room for a private life to flourish.

"It was all work. He wanted to make himself the most famous person in the world," he said.

"And ironically now he is," he concluded.