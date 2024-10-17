Sharon Osbourne Gives Her Take on Diddy's Sexual Assault Allegations -- After Daughter Kelly Attended His Infamous Parties

As more and more celebrities chime in on Sean "Diddy" Combs' September 16th arrest and shocking sex crime allegations, Sharon Osbourne shares with paparazzi that she "never knew that side of him," adding, "He was always so nice to me and respectful of my whole family."

Osbourne and Combs were photographed together plenty of times over the years, as he was a seemingly close friend to the Osbourne family. Despite their bond, however, Osbourne claims she was never invited to any of his infamous white parties. "It's not like he's gonna ask the f---ing Osbournes to a white party, is he? So, you know what I mean? Different worlds and all of that."

This comes after her daughter, former "The View" co-host Kelly Osbourne, was a past attendee to Diddy's infamous parties. Photos recently resurfaced of the young star posing with Jay-Z and Diddy during an all-white party. Though once regarded as one of the most stylish events in industry history, lawsuits allege several sexual assault incidents occurred during these infamous Hamptons white parties.

Though Osbourne hadn't witnessed any alleged crimes or seen Combs' darker side, she claims the whole thing doesn't surprise her. "There's that saying, you know – where there's a lot of power, there's a lot of money, attracts a lot of pervs. And they think that they can do whatever cause they've got the power. It doesn't surprise me at all."

If found guilty, Combs faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison.