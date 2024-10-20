Pharrell Williams' 'Piece By Piece' Screening in London Interrupted by Animal Rights Protesters

Activists visited Pharrell Williams' screening for "Piece by Piece," which ignited reactions from netizens online.

Williams held the screening of his animated biopic "Piece by Piece" at the London Film Festival, NME reported on October 20.

Before the screening started, a group of animal rights protesters disrupted the event.

One clip on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showed the protesters holding a banner captioning: "Pharrell: Stop Supporting Killing Animals For Fashion."

"Stop the torture, stop the pain. LVMH you are to blame," the protesters shouted. The protest referred to Williams' role as the new creative director for luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

Pharrell Williams reacts to protesters who interrupted the screening of his documentary at the BFI London Film Festival.

The moment animal rights protesters disrupted Pharell William as he was about to talk about his animated biopic "Piece by Piece" before its UK premier at the @BFI #LFF closing gala at Festival Hall tonight



The moment animal rights protesters disrupted Pharell William as he was about to talk about his animated biopic "Piece by Piece" before its UK premier at the @BFI #LFF closing gala at Festival Hall tonight

Another clip also showed an activist protesting in front of the audience, which sparked further attention from Williams and security.

While the activist in the video was shouting, Williams decided to acknowledge her sentiment and encouraged applause from the audience. "You know, Rome wasn't made in a day," Williams addressed the unexpected disruption.

The "Happy" singer continued to emphasize that in order to make a change or start progress, one must enter a position of "power and influence."

Pharrell remains calm as he confronts an animal rights protester after the premiere of his new film at TIFF.



The protester was holding a sign that read, "Pharrell: Stop Supporting Killing Animals for Fashion."

"He handled that like a pro," one netizen commented on the platform.

See more of their reactions to the incident below:

That's the difference right there, Exactly why everybody isn't equal.



His reaction broke her composure and made her think for a second...



His reaction broke her composure and made her think for a second...

But she soo programmed she couldn't just stop to have the conversation... It's almost all emotion no logic or meaning behind her.

lol, she turned into a tiny voice when he said "you're right" 😭😭😭