Pharrell Williams' 'Piece By Piece' Screening in London Interrupted by Animal Rights Protesters

Activists visited Pharrell Williams' screening for "Piece by Piece," which ignited reactions from netizens online.
Williams held the screening of his animated biopic "Piece by Piece" at the London Film Festival, NME reported on October 20.
Before the screening started, a group of animal rights protesters disrupted the event.
One clip on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showed the protesters holding a banner captioning: "Pharrell: Stop Supporting Killing Animals For Fashion."
"Stop the torture, stop the pain. LVMH you are to blame," the protesters shouted. The protest referred to Williams' role as the new creative director for luxury brand Louis Vuitton.
Another clip also showed an activist protesting in front of the audience, which sparked further attention from Williams and security.
While the activist in the video was shouting, Williams decided to acknowledge her sentiment and encouraged applause from the audience. "You know, Rome wasn't made in a day," Williams addressed the unexpected disruption.
The "Happy" singer continued to emphasize that in order to make a change or start progress, one must enter a position of "power and influence."
"He handled that like a pro," one netizen commented on the platform.
See more of their reactions to the incident below:
