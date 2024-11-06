Pharrell Reveals He Got Fired from McDonald's for the Most Relatable Reason Ever

Pharrell worked at McDonald's long before he was a Grammy-winning artist, but it did not pan out that well.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2 on Nov. 5, Pharrell opened up about his brief time in the food service industry.

"McDonald's was my first and only job. I got fired three times," he revealed.

As for the reason that he was fired, Pharrell shared that he had been sampling the food too much.

"I was eating the chicken nuggets," he shared.

However, the first two times he was fired, Pharrell attributed it to being lazy.

"The first two times it was just because I was lazy. The third was like, 'What are you doing? You're just sitting there eating nuggets?'" he revealed.

While the food service industry may not have worked out for the musician, he has since found s successful career outside of it. His breakthrough work came as part of The Neptunes alongside Chad Hugo. Together, the duo created such hits as "Drop It Like It's Hot," "Hollaback Girl," "Hot in Herre" and "Rock Your Body."

However, Pharrell also had a successful solo artist outside of his work with The Neptunes. He appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 with single "Blurred Lines" with Robin Thicke. He also scored a solo No. 1 with "Happy," which ruled for 10 weeks.

The song has since sold 13.9 million copies and has become one of the best-selling singles in history. Additionally, CNN reports that the song went on to be declared the most-played song on British radio in the 2010.

His other solo work includes the song "Get Lucky" with musicians Daft Punk.

"When I was about 40, that's when 'Get Lucky,' 'Blurred Lines,' 'Happy,' all of that was the same year," Pharrell said to Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1.

"And these were all songs that were more commissions than they were just like, I woke up one day and decided I'm going to write about X, Y and Z," he continued.

Outside of his work in music, Pharrell has become a fashion mogul and launched his own labels with Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream.