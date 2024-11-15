Pharrell Williams Responds to Furious Animal Rights Protesters Ambush with an Unexpected Offer — A Hug

When Pharrell Williams was heckled by a group of animal rights protestors, he offered them a simple solution.

The protest took place on Thursday, Nov. 14 outside of the GQ Men Of The Year party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California. Williams, who is the men's creative director of Louis Vuitton, was greeted by a bunch of animal rights protestors.

"What type of person still uses fur?" one of the hecklers yelled at him.

The "Happy" singer then shot back with his own response.

"I don't. God bless you," Williams said.

The protester that heckled him continued to hold up a sign that showed the impact of fur use on animals. While Williams tried to quell the situation with a peaceful solution, he attempted to give the protestor a hug.

Ultimately, he was rejected by the protestor who appeared to be angry that Williams tried to do so.

"F**k no! You're an animal abuser," the protestor said.

After being rejected for a hug, Williams proceeded to repeat "God bless you" while the protesters kept yelling at him for his alleged fur use. That's when security came into the equation and whisked Williams away from the escalating situation. He was placed into his car as he repeated, "God bless you."

Pharrell Williams not so happy fighting with protestors over a fur coat at the GQ Men of The Year Party #GQ #pharrelwilliams #gqmenoftheyear#famease pic.twitter.com/TlbbKcmfSV — Famease (@Fameasemedia) November 15, 2024

This isn't the first time Williams faced backlash from animal rights activists. At last month's London screening of 'Piece By Piece,' his LEGO biopic, PETA protesters disrupted the event by unfurling a banner that read: "Pharrell: Stop Supporting Killing Animals for Fashion."

"Stop the torture, stop the pain, LVMH you are to blame," the protestors yelled at him.

They also chanted, "Animals want to live – just like us" and "Animals are not fabrics, they're not handbags... Fashion is violence."

The moment animal rights protesters disrupted Pharell William as he was about to talk about his animated biopic "Piece by Piece" before its UK premier at the @BFI #LFF closing gala at Festival Hall tonight



If you’re a @Pharrell fan or even if you’re not, the film is a must see https://t.co/8xpyZdE7wJ pic.twitter.com/RjNPcjRvxf — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) October 20, 2024

At the time, Williams offered a similar sentiment, saying "God bless you" to those protestors as well.

"God bless you. Rome wasn't built in a day and the changes that they see, they don't happen overnight. It takes a lot of planning and we are working out those things," he said. "They wanted to be heard so we heard them."