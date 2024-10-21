Andy Cohen Shows Off His Questionable Dance Moves at Dead & Company Concert

I'd laugh at Andy's terrible dance moves but literally every Dead Head dances like this 🤭 #andycohen #GratefulDead #bravotv pic.twitter.com/CykmItxhyo — Bi***h I'm Perfect 👁️ (@perfect_bih) October 20, 2024

The band is currently performing an 18-show residency inside Las Vegas' futuristic event space as Dead & Company, the sequel to The Grateful Dead. They're the third band to ever do so, following U2 and Phish.

With Cohen's close friend John Mayer slotting in for former members of the band, the show pays a power homage to the bands' legacy. The venue is equipped with 1.2 million customizable LED lights and a 16K display, making the experience incredibly immersive.

Though the 56-year-old father of two appeared to attend the concert alone, that didn't stop him from fully expressing his moves. While some on social media poked fun at his quirky dance moves, many noted that was the average experience of a "Deadhead."

Cohen caught the band live alongside Mayer back in 2015, who road-tripped together from Los Angeles to Santa Clara to witness one of their last shows. Cohen has also joined the band on stage and even shared this sweet moment of his oldest child Ben requesting to hear their music.