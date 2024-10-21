Billy Joel's Daughters Meet Taylor Swift as He Celebrates Her Breaking His Concert Record

Taylor Swift officially beat out Billy Joel and Elton John's seating record at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Luckily, there were no hard feelings, as Joel brought out his entire family to enjoy her show.

Sharing the moment in a sentimental Instagram post, he wrote, "Our family attended the Taylor Swift concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami where Billy Joel/Elton John's 'Face to Face' concert previously held the seating record. Taylor's second concert at Hard Rock Miami set a new record and ushered in a new era at Hard Rock Stadium. We were so happy to be a part of this record-breaking concert!"

The post included adorable photos of his youngest daughters Della Rose, 9, and Remy Ann, 7, meeting Swift. He said in his heartfelt Instagram post that the pop star is "showing our girls all that is possible."

The show attracted over 85,000 attendees, making history for the city of Miami entirely. Mentioning that "celebrating someone's success does not negate your own," fans celebrated seeing Joel uplifting Swift while wearing a shirt sporting her "Anti-Hero" lyrics.

Joel wasn't the only celebrity in attendance during Swift's three-night stay in Miami. Actress Ashley Tisdale flew out with her three-year-old daughter Jupiter, sharing that the show was her daughter's very first concert.

Tom Brady, Serena Williams, Alix Earle, and Jason Kelce were also in attendance. During night one, Swift surprised the crowd by bringing out Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine as a special guest.