Taylor Swift Receives Support from Travis Kelce's Family in Miami Concert For 'Eras' Tour

Taylor Swift is currently having a good year with her ongoing "Eras" tour and many fans around the world have been wanting to see her live. However, Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce will be unable to attend.

On October 18, TMZ reported that Kelce would be absent from Swift's Miami show due to his NFL season.

However, the outlet shared that numerous online posts showed Kelce's family taking the reins to support his girlfriend's concert.

Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, alongside his wife Kylie and daughter Wyatt, were seen heading their way to the Hard Rock Stadium.

📸 | Donna, Jason, and Kylie Kelce are all at tonight’s show! #MiamiTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/BN0fiG4efz — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 18, 2024

Apart from the family of three, Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, was also seen at the venue, marking her first-ever attendance at an "Eras" concert.

Fans were thrilled to see Kelce's family support Swift in her Miami show.

See their reactions below:

THIS is what just gave me insane FOMO. I adore Jason and Kylie, and omg I'd love to see the girls faces when they see taylor on stage for the first time. 🥹 https://t.co/vy9F8fJgor — Tiffany 💎💖🫶🏻 (@vortexglitter) October 18, 2024

Wyatt and her sparkly dress 🥹🫶 so happy for the Kelce girls 🥹😭 https://t.co/mBA0yakIj1 — Anya 🍉 (@upmacaroon) October 18, 2024

Jason and Kylie brought their daughters this time aww https://t.co/QE6cOHO3DK — Antara🤍 (@AntaraC) October 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Swifties were delighted when the "Sparks Fly" songstress announced two upcoming releases to commemorate the final leg of her "Eras" tour.

Earlier this October, Swift and Kelce were spotted at the baseball game of the American League Championship Series in New York City.

Happy for Taylor and Travis. Baseball dates are the best. https://t.co/CI8wKblV3L — Hannah 🩷⚾️ (@hannahbaugh) October 15, 2024

Fans have taken their thoughts on social media and shared clips of the two public figures enjoying their time at the Yankee Stadium.