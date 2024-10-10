Taylor Swift had to wait for her boyfriend Travis Kelce for about an hour before they jetted off to the East Coast this week.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter reportedly boarded a Gulfstream jet on her way out of Kansas City, Missouri, when she suffered a minor inconvenience.

Swift, 34, rode the aircraft at 6:05 p.m. with her father, Scott Swift, as she was headed to the East Coast. However, the private jet could not leave earlier because Kelce, 35, was not able to arrive at the airport until around 7 p.m. It wasn't clear why he was tardy to the flight.

Kelce was snapped rushing to enter the airport after exiting his Hummer in the parking lot. Sporting a white shirt, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared in a hurry while putting on a white cap while heading inside, as seen in the photos published by the Daily Mail.

Unfortunately for the athlete, the gate was already locked when he arrived. A member of Taylor's entourage had to help him get inside before he could reunite with his celebrity girlfriend.

The couple's trip comes after the Chiefs won its fifth straight game this season and amid Travis' bye week, or a week where NFL players don't have to play in a game. Kelce's next game is scheduled for Oct. 20; his team will be up against the San Francisco 49ers in California for the match.

But before his next game, Kelce has chosen to spend some down time as well as show support for the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker, who is set to resume "The Eras Tour" next Friday, Oct. 18, in Miami, Florida.

On Monday, Swift made headlines when she finally showed up to Kelce's match with his NFL team against the New Orleans Saints in Arrowhead Stadium. Prior to this, she had skipped two of her beau's games for security reasons and her busy schedule for her tour's rehearsals.

After the Chiefs won the match early this week, Kelce and Swift were caught on camera packing on the PDA inside the VIP suite. At one point, the Grammy winner wrapped her arms around her man and grabbed his face for a sweet kiss, as per Page Six.