Where to Buy Bad Bunny and Messi's New Shoes? When Do They Come Out and How Much Are They?

The crossover we didn't know we needed: football and music unite once again, thanks to two of their biggest icons, Lionel Messi and Bad Bunny. The pair star in Adidas' latest campaign, collaborating on two new models of casual and soccer shoes that have taken the internet by storm since their announcement.

The good news? Prices and the release date have been revealed, giving you plenty of time to order or gift them for Christmas. But be warned—you'll need to act fast!

A video posted on Bad Bunny's and Messi's social media accounts unveiled one of Adidas' most special projects yet. It features the urbano singer and footballer writing heartfelt letters to each other.

The heart of the campaign lies in these letters, a reflection on both of their careers, which have touched millions of lives and share many similarities.

"This country wouldn't be the same if you had been born elsewhere... We were lucky, very lucky. Every year, 130 million people are born, and there will never be anyone like you again. They say you filled stadiums just to raise our flag to the highest. Because you have a lot of talent, but staying at the top for so many years—that's for very few," reads one part of the dialogue between Messi and Bad Bunny. The words could easily apply to both the Puerto Rican artist and Argentina's number 10.

As the video progresses, viewers are treated to scenes from Messi's and Bad Bunny's daily lives, featuring goals and celebrations on the pitch, while the Puerto Rican singer shines at concerts and festivals.

"We'll never, ever, leave you alone because the love from the people is worth more than any currency. There's nothing left to say, you've given us everything. Thank you," the video concludes.

A Viral Video

As expected, the campaign went viral, racking up over 550,000 likes just three hours after its release. The comments section featured responses from Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, Bad Bunny himself, Spotify Argentina, rapper PJ Sin Suela, and Spanish sports host Cristóbal Soria.

Fans of both stars expressed their excitement for the collaboration, with many calling it a meeting of GOATs—a reference to "Greatest of All Time."

When Can You Buy Them and How Much Do They Cost?

The collaboration features two iconic models: the Adidas Gazelle and the F50 football cleats. The Gazelles are making a comeback, and the F50 cleats have long been a staple in Messi's professional football career.

According to reports, the Adidas Gazelles will cost $180, while the player edition of the F50 cleats will cost $399.39. The shoes will go on sale this Saturday via the Adidas mobile app, but you'll need to register NOW to enter the raffle to purchase them.

Though the collaboration was publicly announced on September 21, Messi had already teased the football boots during Inter Miami's 6-2 victory over New England Revolution, where he scored three goals and celebrated like Hawkeye from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The match was significant not only because of the hat-trick but also because Inter Miami broke the MLS record for the most points in a regular season, winning the Supporters' Shield and receiving an official invitation to the 2025 Club World Cup from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

For Bad Bunny, working with Messi is likely a dream come true, given the numerous references he's made to the footballer in his song lyrics.

One of the most famous references is from his debut track "Tu No Vive Así" with Arcángel, where he cleverly plays on the phrase: "I haven't scored a goal, but I've got Christians praying to Messi."