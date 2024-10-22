Who Is Victoria Villaroel? The Woman Rawayana Wrote Their New Song 'Veneka' About.

In recent days, Venezuelan music has made waves again thanks to "Veneka," the latest track by the band Rawayana in collaboration with Akapellah. Although the song had not been officially released, it went viral on social media, prompting the band to officially launch it today, October 21.

The catchy chorus of "Veneka" has grabbed the attention of many listeners with its upbeat rhythm and lyrics celebrating Venezuelan culture. The line, "Where are the Veneka women who are on top of the game? They don't go to the gym but have the body of an athlete," resonates with a playful and provocative tone.

However, one of the most talked-about lines is the mention of Victoria Villarroel: "I'm international, but I see my Veneka and like to keep it local... Victoria Villarroel, I'd build a ranch for you in the mountains of L.A." This reference has sparked speculation about its meaning and brought Villarroel into the spotlight.

Who is Victoria Villarroel?

For those unfamiliar, it's essential to clarify that we are not talking about Victoria Villarruel, the president of Argentina - no! Rawayana is referring to Victoria Villarroel, a Venezuelan influencer who has gained prominence due to her close connection with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Born on March 5, 1992, in Caracas, Villarroel moved to the United States, where she started her career as Kylie Jenner's personal assistant. What began as an internship at Jenner Communications turned into a job that lasted about five years. During this time, she became a regular figure on the reality show Life of Kylie, where viewers saw her professional and personal growth.

From Assistant to Influencer

Despite rumors of a possible fallout between her and Kylie Jenner after leaving her position, Villarroel has dispelled these speculations, stating: "Don't believe everything you read. I no longer work for Kylie because we decided our professional paths had to diverge. But she is still one of my best friends."

Since leaving Jenner's team, Victoria has successfully carved her own path in the digital world, amassing nearly two million followers on Instagram and collaborating with various brands. Victoria has signed a deal with Center Fold, by Playboy, and has worked as an ambassador for brands such as Fashion Nova and Savage x Fenty.

She has also ventured into modeling, appearing in campaigns for lingerie and swimwear brands. Her consistent presence at high-profile events like red carpets and award ceremonies showcases her growing influence in the entertainment industry.

Victoria isn't rising to stardom alone; her sister Sofía is also making waves on social media. Together, they've launched a successful bikini and swimwear brand. This family collaboration highlights how the Villarroel sisters are building a legacy in the entertainment and fashion worlds.

With nearly two million followers, Victoria Villarroel has become a Gen Z icon. Her education at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising has equipped her with the tools to thrive in a competitive market. As she continues to expand her personal brand and partnerships with different companies, she's establishing herself as a figure not only for her connection to the Kardashian-Jenner family but also for her own professional journey.

Originally Published in The Latin Post