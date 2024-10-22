Busta Rhymes Speaks On Diddy: 'Everybody Need To Mind They Damn Business'

In a recent interview with Extra, rapper Busta Rhymes gave his input on Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing legal drama. "Everybody probably need to mind they damn business until the truth is undisputed," he shared. "At that point, justice needs to be served accordingly."

Following his September arrest and indictment on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, Combs' legal case continues to develop as more shocking details emerge. Allegedly "abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires," more and more victims have come forward with their stories. He was most recently accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old alongside two other unidentified celebrities.

Rhymes and Combs shared a friendship as industry peers, with Rhymes noting on Sway's Universe that Combs had an impact on influencing his musical style. He continued to share his perspective on the legal matter, shaming those who have rushed to speak on the matter. "The thirst and the urge to speak on the situation, I think many don't realize how insensitive it can be to have opinions on things you have no understanding of outside of what you're being told. We confuse ourselves and prematurely pass judgment and not realize how much we can, directly and indirectly, affect everyone involved with our unwarranted opinions."

Social media has erupted with reaction to the statement. Many disagree with Rhymes' take, noting that there's too much evidence to be partial. The 52-year-old rapper closed with well wishes, saying "I'm going to reserve my opinions and wish the best for everyone involved."

Combs' family has also come to the public defense of the fallen media mogul, with all six children releasing a joint statement: "The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media," the post's caption began. "We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."

