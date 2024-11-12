Who Wore It Worse? 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes Roast Each Other Over Bad Haircuts On Instagram

New York rappers 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes sparked laughter on Instagram with a playful feud after one joked about the other's old haircut.

The back-and-forth kicked off Tuesday when 50 Cent shared a carousel of images taking shots at Busta, as well as DJ Khaled and Fat Joe.

The trio is currently in the midst of an ad campaign along with ex-model Tyson Beckford for a hair color treatment for men.

In 50 Cent's post, he wrote, "Nah why crazy s### be happening and [ninja emoji]'s don't say nothing. I think @fatjoe, Khaled and Tyson need to intervene here. Lol WTF."

50 Cent posted a video of himself commenting on a viral video of Busta Rhymes speaking in a comical patois accent while discussing an extravagant catering meal.

50 Cent used the video as an opportunity to roast Busta, saying "How they let the N#### Busta paint his whole head like that?"

In swift retaliation, Busta Rhymes, not one to resist the urge for instant social media oneupmanship, immediately posted his own post, with a photo of 50 Cent and a jabbing suggestion that his curls made him a "curly top."

"WHAT TYPE ADVISORS YOU LISTENING TO BRUH??? WHAT THE F### IN A 100 JARS OF TCB GEL TYPE S### IS THIS MY N####?? @50cent C'MON MAN!! BY THE WAY FIF, THIS S### LOOK LIKE YA JERRY CURL STINK TOO BRUDDAH!!" he wrote.

50 Cent kept the trolling going, replying in the comments, "This was for a movie [camera emoji] Fool, your Head look like a paint job! LOL."

He uploaded a follow-up video, saying, "I ain't f##king with nobody but n###as always gotta try to one-up on me right," referring to Busta's hairstyle.

Even fans like Gorilla Zoe and Swizz Beatz got in on the action, throwing laughing emojis as the roast continued.