Who Wore It Worse? 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes Roast Each Other Over Bad Haircuts On Instagram

By
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes
Instagram, Getty Images

New York rappers 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes sparked laughter on Instagram with a playful feud after one joked about the other's old haircut.

The back-and-forth kicked off Tuesday when 50 Cent shared a carousel of images taking shots at Busta, as well as DJ Khaled and Fat Joe.

Busta Rhymes, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe
Busta Rhymes, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe instagram.com

The trio is currently in the midst of an ad campaign along with ex-model Tyson Beckford for a hair color treatment for men.

In 50 Cent's post, he wrote, "Nah why crazy s### be happening and [ninja emoji]'s don't say nothing. I think @fatjoe, Khaled and Tyson need to intervene here. Lol WTF."


50 Cent posted a video of himself commenting on a viral video of Busta Rhymes speaking in a comical patois accent while discussing an extravagant catering meal.

50 Cent used the video as an opportunity to roast Busta, saying "How they let the N#### Busta paint his whole head like that?"

In swift retaliation, Busta Rhymes, not one to resist the urge for instant social media oneupmanship, immediately posted his own post, with a photo of 50 Cent and a jabbing suggestion that his curls made him a "curly top."

"WHAT TYPE ADVISORS YOU LISTENING TO BRUH??? WHAT THE F### IN A 100 JARS OF TCB GEL TYPE S### IS THIS MY N####?? @50cent C'MON MAN!! BY THE WAY FIF, THIS S### LOOK LIKE YA JERRY CURL STINK TOO BRUDDAH!!" he wrote.


50 Cent kept the trolling going, replying in the comments, "This was for a movie [camera emoji] Fool, your Head look like a paint job! LOL."

He uploaded a follow-up video, saying, "I ain't f##king with nobody but n###as always gotta try to one-up on me right," referring to Busta's hairstyle.

Even fans like Gorilla Zoe and Swizz Beatz got in on the action, throwing laughing emojis as the roast continued.

Tags
50 cent, Busta Rhymes, DJ Khaled

© 2024 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Discussion
View More
Festivals
Popular Now
You May Also Like
Real Time Analytics