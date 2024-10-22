Diddy's Children Declare Their Love for Him Amid 'False Narratives' and 'Conspiracy Theories' in Public Statement

Sean "Diddy" Combs' children shared they are "standing united" as they support their father in a social media statement.

Diddy, who was arrested on September 16 and indicted on racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, is receiving the public support of his seven kids who is speaking out about "false narratives."

Quincy Brown posted on Instagram Tuesday, October 22, a family photo of their dad, Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, and his siblings.

"The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media," the post's caption began. "We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."

The post, that included Brown's sisters and brothers: Jessie, D'Lila, Christian, Justin, and Chance, received over 100K likes within three hours. The comments were also turned off.

'The Shade Room' reposted the photo and caption where fans took to the comment section to voice their opinions.

"Standing by your father in his time of need out of love for him is one thing, but acting like he innocent on all accusations like you didn't see that Cassie video as well as other things is crazy! Being delusional to visible evidence and trying to spin the narrative is not what his family needs to do at this point," wrote one social media user. "His image was tainted the min that Cassie video got put out for the world to see. pray and leave it in GODs hands."

While most were staunchly opposed to their message, many commenters found sympathy for the Bad Boy Records' founder's kids.

One commenter pointed out, "Those are his children and ppl should expect nothing less from them. They should stay off social media though because the court of public opinion can be brutal." Another similarly echoed, "Pray for Diddy's children and elderly family members. This is devastating and a life changing moment for them. I hope we can become mindful of that."

His children aren't the only ones speaking out.

Aoki Lee Simmons, the daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons, was recently asked what she thinks about Diddy, who is currently awaiting the start of his trial in May 2025 from a detention cell in Brooklyn.

The former model, who maintains close ties with Diddy's teen twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, called his kids "wonderful."

"I think his daughters and children are such wonderful people, and I really hope you guys treat them with love and respect, 'cause they're nice kids," she said in a social media video that was re-shared online.

She added: "And it's not their fault that anything — anything, adults — that's adult business. And they are not adults. My little cousins? They are in school, they are not adults. So please treat them like children. That's all I ask."

