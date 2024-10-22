Selena Gomez Says New Music Won't Be Released Soon As She Focuses on Acting Career

Selena Gomez opened up about her plans regarding her music career.

On October 22, Variety released an exclusive interview with the "Who Says" singer, who has just gained traction due to her performance for Jacques Audiard's musical "Emilia Perez."

The interview occurred on its premiere night, October 21, at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles. When the outlet mentioned fans' most requested question, Gomez instantly knew that "new music" was the topic, leading her to spill updates.

Unfortunately for Selenators, Gomez shared, "I currently don't have anything."

However, she said that music will always be a part of her. "I don't think any movements are happening right now, but it will always be in my life," Gomez added.

Meanwhile, Gomez was also asked about the difference between singing in a movie and her music career, to which she replied, "It was a lot different." Gomez then mentioned how much she loves performing and singing in Spanish, briefly recalling her 2021 album "Revelación."

The singer also furthered the difference in musicals, which specified the absence of auto-tune and the highlight of "raw" vocals. "Everything was very raw and real," Gomez remarked. "That doesn't mean everything sounded perfect, but it was nice."

Gomez starred in numerous Disney series and films, propelling her to stardom. Amid her acting gig, the "Wizards of Waverly Place" star also made waves across the music scene with hits such as "Love You Like a Love Song," "Same Old Love," and many more.