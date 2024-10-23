Addison Rae Crowned the New 'Queen of Pop' as Anticipation Soars for 'Aquamarine' Single Drop

Addison Rae has had a big year in music, and it looks to continue as she teases the release of new music.

Taking to her Instagram account, the TikTok-turned-music-star shared a look at the music video for her upcoming song, "Aquamarine." In the clip, Rae can be seen smoking multiple cigarettes before getting up and walking down a dimly lit street as a taste of the song can be hard in the background.

The song is set to be released tonight with the music video premiering in various timezones. While fans may have to wait a bit longer for the song, it has not stopped them from already singing its praises.

"Queen of pop," commented one person.

"WE ARE SEATED OMG," chimed in someone else.

"Good music is finally BACK we will ALL be streaming" shared someone else.

"This one's going to be a visual treat!" added an Instagram user.

"Aquamarine" was first treated before the release of Rae's breakout song, "Diet Pepsi." The latter has gone on to become Rae's highest-charting single of her career and has achieved a top 20 position on the United Kingdom charts as well as a top 60 position on the Billboard Hot 100 where it has peaked at No. 54.

Notably, Rae performed the song alongside Charli XCX and Troye Sivan as part of their Sweat Tour during their Madison Garden stop on September 23.

Rae previously put out the single "Obsessed" in 2021 and contributed vocals to Charli's "Von Dutch" remix earlier this year. Her first EP, AR, was released last year and included "Obsessed" on it.