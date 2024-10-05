Charli XCX's 'BRAT' Remix Album Features an All-Star Cast of Collaborators

Taking to social media, Charli XCX posted a vibrant montage showcasing 18 eye-catching billboards across various locations globally. Each billboard prominently features the name of a distinct artist set to contribute to the album.

Notable names on the roster include Lorde, Billie Eilish, Troye Sivan, Robyn, Ariana Grande, and AG Cook.

The upcoming "BRAT" remix will also feature a fresh blend of talents such as Bon Iver, 1975, Addison Rae, Shygirl, Jon Hopkins, Julian Casablancas, Tinashe, the Japanese House, Caroline Polachek, Bladee and Bb tricks.

Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat feat: pic.twitter.com/Bn6HD2LRiE — Charli (@charli_xcx) October 4, 2024

The "Apple" hitmaker first surprised her audience by debuting a remix of "Club Classics" that featured the talented Spanish singer BB Trickz at a DJ set during the summer.

Confira o verso completo de Bb Trickz para o ‘Club classics remix’. pic.twitter.com/rG2ECoGgQW — Info Charli XCX (@infocharlixcx) July 26, 2024

Before the official release of "BRAT" in June, the 32-year-old English singer released multiple remixes of the album already.

ADDISON RAE AND CHARLI XCX PERFORMING VON DUTCH REMIX #SweatTourNYC pic.twitter.com/Rnklm4dBcv — Addison Rae Updates (@AddisonUpdatez) September 24, 2024

Collaborating with Robyn and Yung Lean, Charli reimagined "360," while Sivan lent his vocals to the remix of "Talk Talk."

A.G. Cook teamed up with Addison Rae for a version of "Von Dutch," Lorde worked with Charli on the remix of "Girl, So Confusing."

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) couldn't help but be excited, with @nowayjxse tweeting, "The way she did all this with a shade of green and a dream."

"The remix album is too stacked," @iamtheeitgirl wrote.

"This feature run is insane," along with a crying emoji from @beyblonded.

@rk_hafeez gushed, "This lineup is INSANE! Charli really pulled out all the stops with these collabs."

The remix LP is dropping October 11, 2024.