Stevie Nicks Wants Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Get Married and Have Kids: 'I Just Want All of That for Her'

Stevie Nicks wants nothing but the best when it comes to her bestie Taylor Swift and her relationship with Travis Kelce.

In a revealing new interview, the rock legend shared the wonderful gift that she got Kelce as well as how she sees the future for him and Swift.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the interviewer quipped that Swift is good at setting boundaries. This led Nicks to open up about her close friend.

"Do you see my little bracelet? I haven't taken it off for almost a year. She is really smart, but she also went through a lot before," Nicks said.

Nicks also took the time to share how she feels about Kelce, Swift's current boyfriend.

"She's in a good place right now, and I think she has a good man. I hope they fall deeper and deeper in love and ride off into the sunset. He does his thing and she does her thing, and then they come back together and have babies if she wants that. I just want all of that for her," Nicks added.

The "Landslide" singer went on to reveal that one of her hobbies is making blankets and that she actually gifted Kelce a certain kind of blanket.

"I like to design blankets. Cashmere blankets are my favorite thing. That is what I buy for friends if there's a special occasion. I bought Travis Kelce a blanket, she added.

Nicks and Swift have long been friends. The two first teamed up at the 2010 Grammy Awards when they joined forces for a rendition of "Rhiannon" and "You Belong With Me."

They remained in touch over the years and in 2023 Nicks spoke about how Swift's song "You're Now Your Own, Kid" from her Midnights album helped her with the death of her friend and bandmate, Christine McVie.

"That is the sadness of how I feel. When it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids. We always were, and now, I'm having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself," she said via US Weekly.

Then, in 2024, when Swift released her The Tortured Poets Department album, Nicks wrote a poem for the project and Swift also shouted out the singer on her song "Clara Bow."

Nicks is currently doing press to support her new single, "The Lighthouse," a rousing call-to-action anthem written after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.